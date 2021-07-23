Marc Jacobs Is Ready to Redefine "Perfect"

New photos from the set of the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., has fervent fans of the original series in a sartorial uproar. In the images, the show's star, Sarah Jessica Parker, is seen filming a scene wearing a bohemian-inspired printed dress layered over a baby blue chambray button-down. The ensemble itself isn't what fans are nitpicking, however, it's more so where the dress came from: According to the fan-documented Instagram account @justlikethatcloset, the folksy frock is from the nostalgic mall retailer Forever 21. The accessories paired with the look—a pair of glittery platform heels courtesy of Terry de Havilland and a printed logo handbag from Gucci and Balenciaga's joint collection—are more on par with the aesthetics of Carrie's character.
