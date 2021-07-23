Cancel
Marc Jacobs Is Ready to Redefine "Perfect"

By Maya Allen
In Style
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Marc Jacobs chooses to live by his own definition of "perfect." The designer's guiding principle of perfectionism is so important to him, that...

www.instyle.com

