Dekalb County, GA

U.S. Secretary of Education touts ‘American Rescue Plan’ at DeKalb elementary school

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was in Dekalb County on Friday, marking his first visit to the metro Atlanta area.

Cardona toured Kelley Lake Elementary School with DeKalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris and board members.

The elementary school was selected because it’s using funds from the American Rescue Plan to improve their ventilation system before the new school year begins.

“Really pleased with the visit,” Cardona said. “Love what they did with the ventilation and air quality using the American Rescue Plan funds, and that’s why I’m here.”

DeKalb County is one of those districts that will require all staff and students wear masks. Cardona said that’s a decision each district must make on its own.

“Our school leaders, district leaders and health officials should be looking at the data and making the best decisions for their communities,” Cardona said.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot asked the secretary about fears spiking Covid numbers across Georgia and the U.S. could force a return to virtual learning.

He hopes it doesn’t come to that and begs people to get vaccinated.

“We do need to do our part to make sure you’re getting vaccinated to reduce risk of transmission. It does have an effect on other people,” Cardona said.

Republicans criticized the visit and the rescue plan calling it “a liberal wish list of unmitigated spending” and accused the Biden administration of siding with teachers’ unions over students.

DeKalb County Schools will return to school on Aug. 6.

