The electrical control of domain wall devices based on perpendicular magnetic tunnel junctions

By Ingrid Fadelli
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDomain walls (DWs) are boundaries between two neighboring magnetic domains. The electrical manipulation of these boundaries in nanostructures could ultimately lead to the development of new computing systems to store and process information. Researchers at IMEC in Belgium have recently developed new DW devices with perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (MTJs)...

techxplore.com

#Perpendicular#Magnetic Domain#Domain Wall#Intel Corporation#Tunnel Junction#Imec#Nature Electronics#Nanotrack#Techxplore#Dw#Mtj#Universit Paris Saclay
