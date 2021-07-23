Cancel
Harrisburg, PA

Court Says Leaving Scene of Triple Fatal Accident is One charge, Not Three

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 10 days ago

Court says leaving scene of triple fatal is 1 charge, not 3. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court says a truck driver who killed three people on an interstate outside Harrisburg can’t be sentenced to three consecutive terms for leaving the scene of the crash he caused while driving drunk. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Jack Edward Satterfield can’t be ordered to serve, one after another, the three terms of three to six years. The 32-year-old man pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by vehicle and other offenses for the October 2019 crash. Satterfield’s blood alcohol level was found to be 0.15%. He’s serving a 28 1/2- to 63-year term, but now will be resentenced.

