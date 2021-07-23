Cancel
Landscape podcast: Michael Deemer hopes to broaden reach of Downtown Cleveland Alliance

Crain's Cleveland Business
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Deemer is the new president and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Alliance, whose mission is to make downtown Cleveland the region’s most dynamic place to live, work and play. We asked Michael about making Cleveland a "15-minute city," the status of residential growth downtown, development and renovation plans for Cleveland's multiple historic buildings, and his dream scenario for Euclid Avenue from Public Square to Playhouse Square.

