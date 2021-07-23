The Changing Style of Israeli Wine

Wine is one of the oldest and most basic foods, and it’s meant to be enjoyed in context with food. Still believe that you only drink white wine with seafood? Guess what—reds also work. In fact, all the old rules about matching the color of wine with food can be thrown out the window. The variety of the grape and the how the wine is made (its style) are of much more important consideration than color. Red such as Grenache or Pinot Noir can be soft, delicate and very subtle. Sauvignon Blanc (a white varietal) can be made in a style that is powerful, heavy and herbaceous and completely overpower a delicate fish dish. The key then to match wines with food is to understand a little more about the flavors of wine. Here are a few guidelines that we use in deciding what wine to serve.