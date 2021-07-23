Cancel
Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez lead Team USA at the Parade of Nations

By Ryan Quigley
kshb.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA emerged from the tunnel during the Parade of Nations led by Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez as the Opening Ceremony kicked off the Tokyo Olympics Friday. Bird is a four-time WNBA champion and has helped guide Team USA to four Olympic gold medals in women's basketball. This will be her fifth appearance at the Olympics. Alvarez is a former silver medalist in short track speed skating at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and will be competing in baseball in Tokyo.

www.kshb.com

