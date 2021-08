There are many different ways in which a business is conducted in California. Selecting the most appropriate form of business enterprise for an individual or a group of individuals involves careful consideration of a variety of factors. These factors must be balanced against each other to ensure that the most appropriate form of business is selected. Businesses often act through designated individuals called agents who conduct their operations, and the law of agency governs many legal relationships in business. Agency relationships can arise by express agreement or by a course of conduct between the parties. The acts of agents will bind the businesses they serve if the agent has either actual or apparent authority to act. This guide will help you understand some of the different types of business entities available to you in California when setting up your business.