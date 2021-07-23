NYC Perfect Summer Days Today & Tomorrow
Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. After all this time, we finally string together 2 perfect summer days coming up. In true NYC style though, there will be a price to pay as heat and humidity make a return rather quickly. We’re also watching low pressure along an old front in the Southeast, but as of now there’s nothing going on. I don’t like old fronts hanging around though this time of year, so I’ll be watching it closely for any surprise development.www.nycweathernow.com
