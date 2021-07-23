Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC Perfect Summer Days Today & Tomorrow

By angryben
nycweathernow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. After all this time, we finally string together 2 perfect summer days coming up. In true NYC style though, there will be a price to pay as heat and humidity make a return rather quickly. We’re also watching low pressure along an old front in the Southeast, but as of now there’s nothing going on. I don’t like old fronts hanging around though this time of year, so I’ll be watching it closely for any surprise development.

www.nycweathernow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radar#Hurricanes#Summer Days#National Weather Service#5 Joe Joe Weather Show#Nnw#Ben S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy