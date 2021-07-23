Your Growing Digital Attack Surface And How To Protect It
CTO and Chief Data Scientist at RiskIQ leading the data science, data engineering and research team. It’s a busy time to be in cybersecurity. Threat actors are more sophisticated, exploit even the smallest vulnerabilities and don’t care who they hurt when they do it. And when organizations are able to fend them off, they don’t go away — they simply regroup, change their strategy and find a new way in. Organizational attack surfaces are also expanding, giving attackers bigger targets to hit. It’s a sneaky battle and one that organizations have to fight.www.forbes.com
