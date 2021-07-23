Your Growing Digital Attack Surface And How To Protect It

Shadow IT is the use of IT-related hardware or software by a department or individual without the knowledge of the IT or security group within an organization. It can encompass cloud services, software, and hardware. For several reasons, business and IT/security groups are more at odds than ever before over whether Shadow IT should be considered friend or foe. Let’s look at why this is happening and how application discovery and control can serve as the mediating technology to help reconcile these different perspectives.