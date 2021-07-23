Cancel
Ohio State

Ohio State Tight End Jeremy Ruckert Named To John Mackey Award Watch List

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y91rk_0b5k2yJH00

Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert was one of 56 players named on Friday morning to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given to college football’s most outstanding tight end.

A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert caught 28 passes for 306 yards and nine touchdowns in his three-year career with the Buckeyes. That includes a pair of scores in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson last season.

Ruckert enters the season as Ohio State’s No. 1 tight end after previously splitting time with Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann, who now play for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, respectively. His production should only improve as a result, giving him a chance to become the Buckeyes’ first Mackey Award recipient.

Named after Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Syracuse tight end John Mackey, the award has been presented annually by the Nassau County Sports Commission since 2000. The winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec.

