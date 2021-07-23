Cancel
Raleigh, NC

McCrory pushes for 3 GOP primary debates in Senate race

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former Republican North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory wants to have three debates with U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker. The three Republican candidates are competing for the party's nomination for an open 2022 U.S. Senate seat. McCrory raised the most money in the latest reporting period but Budd has seen an uptick in momentum after getting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

