East bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed for road construction until 4pm

 10 days ago

The east bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed from Espanong Rd to Spinnaker Way for road construction until approximately 4:00 pm today. The east bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed from Espanong Rd to Spinnaker Way for road construction until approximately 4:00 pm today. Westbound lane of Edison Rd is open. Motorists trying to gain access to Rt 15 from Espanong Rd., must use Espanong ramp to Rt 15 or Minnisink Rd.

The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

