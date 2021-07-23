East bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed for road construction until 4pm
The east bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed from Espanong Rd to Spinnaker Way for road construction until approximately 4:00 pm today. The east bound lane of Edison Rd will be closed from Espanong Rd to Spinnaker Way for road construction until approximately 4:00 pm today. Westbound lane of Edison Rd is open. Motorists trying to gain access to Rt 15 from Espanong Rd., must use Espanong ramp to Rt 15 or Minnisink Rd.www.jeffersontownship.net
Comments / 0