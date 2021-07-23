12 Peach Recipes for Summer
Summer wouldn't be summer without some peach recipes. From semifreddo to granita to tarts, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the summer stone fruit into dessert – but peaches aren't only for dessert. Their sweetness complements several savory-style preparations, so you can enjoy them alongside grissini breadsticks for an aperitivo, with shrimp carpaccio, or tucked into a classic mozzarella in Carrozza. For the best of both worlds, crispy peach-topped focaccia with agave and cashews drizzled with agave syrup strikes the right balance between sweet and savory.www.lacucinaitaliana.com
