Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

12 Peach Recipes for Summer

By Anna Pioli
lacucinaitaliana.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer wouldn't be summer without some peach recipes. From semifreddo to granita to tarts, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the summer stone fruit into dessert – but peaches aren't only for dessert. Their sweetness complements several savory-style preparations, so you can enjoy them alongside grissini breadsticks for an aperitivo, with shrimp carpaccio, or tucked into a classic mozzarella in Carrozza. For the best of both worlds, crispy peach-topped focaccia with agave and cashews drizzled with agave syrup strikes the right balance between sweet and savory.

www.lacucinaitaliana.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Shrimp#Fruit#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce Copycat Recipe: Just 3 Ingredients & 10 Minutes Required for the Creamiest Alfredo Sauce Ever

Skip the wait at the restaurant and whip up this Olive Garden copycat alfredo sauce recipe in 10 minutes. Serve over your favorite pasta, chicken or even drizzle over veggies. Bring a pot of water to boil. Set a metal mixing bowl over the pot of boiling water. (You could also use a double boiler.) Put the butter and heavy whipping cream into the bowl and cook, stirring, until melted.
Recipeseatwell101.com

Picnic Salads: 21 Salad Recipes that are Perfect for a Picnic

Picnic salad recipes – Celebrate summer, warm weather and the great outdoors with these delicious picnic salad ideas. Whether it’s a casual, fun weekend picnic at your favorite spot, or an organized event at a park with friends, these fresh and easy picnic salad recipes fit any lifestyle or diet and are sure to please. Enjoy!
Recipesrecipes.net

Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into these easy and ultra flavorful potato balls that are loaded with cheese & bacon, too. Cut the peeled potatoes into quarters and put them into a pot. Cover them with 1 inch of water then bring the pot to a boil. Continue to boil until the potatoes are soft. Drain the water then put the potatoes back into the pot.
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
Recipescookitonce.com

Chicken Marsala

2 (10 – 11 ounces) boneless skinless chicken breasts, butterflied and halved, pounded to an even thickness. 3 garlic cloves, minced (1 tablespoon) 1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 teaspoon minced fresh oregano (or scant 1/2 teaspoon dried) 1 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch whisked with 1...
RecipesPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti

Way back before my Ultimate Chicken Spaghetti became the most popular recipe on SouthernBite.com, I shared this recipe for my Easy Stovetop Chicken Spaghetti, which I then called Chicken Spaghetti Remix. It’s a mixed-up version of the classic recipe that’s made right on the stovetop. After the crazy success of...
RecipesPosted by
Hazleton Times

Basic zucchini recipe celebrates simplicity of summer

Gentle readers, I’m sure you’ve heard about the concept of yin and yang — a harmonious balance between day and night, warm and cool, summer and winter, masculine and feminine. In the spirit of keeping our Times Leader test kitchen offerings on an even keel, I figured it’s time to...
Recipeskirbiecravings.com

2 Ingredient Banana Bread Donuts (No Yeast, Eggs, Butter, or Milk)

These easy donuts are soft and fluffy and the donut dough is just 2 ingredients. The donuts taste like banana bread in donut form. The donuts don’t require any yeast, eggs, butter or milk. The dough is ready in about five minutes. I love homemade donuts but I don’t usually...
Recipescookitonce.com

Chinese Orange Chicken

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 20 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Ready in 1 hr 10 mins | Servings: 5. I so love the brimming orange flavour of this chicken dish. It’s way better than takeout and incredibly easy to prep. Crispy chicken pieces coated with the most amazing, sweet, and sticky orange sauce served over white or brown rice for a deliciously filling meal!
Woodford County, KYfoxlexington.com

Wet summer brings record peach crop to Eckert’s Orchard

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Some have complained of too much rain on Kentucky crops, but this wet summer has turned out to be record-setting for peaches at Eckert’s Orchard. The Woodford County orchard says the weather has been perfect for peaches when you factor in the amount of...
Recipesoc-breeze.com

Sunday recipe: Make this creamy salad a summer staple

Chicken drumsticks or angus beef burgers may be the stars of summertime grilling, but classic side dishes can enhance any meal. Coleslaw completes the deli salads trifecta alongside macaroni salad and potato salad. Coleslaw is often served at summer picnics and barbecues, and it is at home on the side...
Grocery & SupermaketTODAY.com

Make the most of summer fruit with peach, blueberry and strawberry desserts

A few years ago, I moved to the Pacific Northwest, and it really opened up my eyes to eating things in season. One of my favorite things to do here is to hit up a farmers market during the weekend. Growing up as a kid in New York, I was very used to going to supermarkets and buying anything I wanted at any time. I think a lot of us are still used to that, especially those of us growing up in the inner cities. But summertime produce is a thing to behold if you're wandering the stands at the market; you can feel like you've stumbled on a gold mine.
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Peach Cobbler

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Peach Cobbler – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. A bite of this peach cobbler right out of the oven is heavenly!. ~In a bowl, combine peaches and 3/4 cup sugar; set aside. Pour the melted butter into an 8-in. square baking dish.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Simple Homemade Venison Summer Sausage Recipe

Summer sausage originally got its name because it was a sausage you could eat in summer. It's almost laughable now to think that you'd need a special type of sausage for summer, but back when refrigeration wasn't available and Europeans relied on curing and smoking methods to make meats last, summer sausage was a seasonal treat because it wouldn't spoil during the warm summer months.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Emilia-Style Rice Cake

Cut the butter into small pieces and combine with the flour, 3 Tbsp. sugar, and a pinch of salt. Mix until the mixture resembles crumbs. Add 1 egg yolk and about 3 Tbsp. water. Mix until evenly combined and smooth. Let the dough rest, covered, for 1 hour in the refrigerator.
Recipesvinepair.com

9 of the Best Tequila Highball Cocktail Recipes for Summer

As the summer months wind down, there is still plenty of time to enjoy refreshing drinks. You can count on tequila to present lighter, fruit-forward cocktail options such as the Margarita and Paloma, which pair seamlessly with picnics and beach days. And highball cocktails are casual, easy-to-concoct drinks that pair well with hot weather. For those unfamiliar, a highball cocktail is served with a small amount of base alcohol and large amounts of non-alcoholic mixers. Then, of course, they are served in a highball glass.
Recipesrecipes.net

Instant Pot Peaches and Cream Oatmeal Recipe

Enjoy a sweet and filling breakfast in this instant pot peaches and cream steel-cut oatmeal that’s made healthier with maple syrup and coconut milk. Combine the steel-cut oats, water, and salt in the Instant Pot and give them a stir, then add the peaches, cinnamon, and maple syrup. Secure the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy