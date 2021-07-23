Cancel
Pebblebrook acquires Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94M

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePebblebrook Hotel Trust has acquired the Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94 million. The 200-room resort is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is located in the heart of Jekyll Island, one of the Golden Isles off the coast of Georgia. The company retained Noble House Hotels & Resorts to manage the resort.

