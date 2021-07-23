Pebblebrook acquires Jekyll Island Club Resort for $94M

We were so excited to return to one of our favorite resorts! The Dunmore Resort on Harbour Island, Bahamas is everything I thought it would be and much more, even during the pandemic. Pristine pink beaches, great food, wonderful people and exquisite accommodations – this is luxury travel at its best. Today I am detailing our trip we just returned from, how to get there and what you should do to explore Harbour Island, Bahamas. I’m also giving you all relevant travel updates based on what we experience during the pandemic. The good news is the Bahamas are open to travelers! Get ready for tons of pictures and lots of travel information. And get your swimsuit ready… you’ll want to go!