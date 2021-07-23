Storybridge opens Little Library at hospital

"The Little Libraries show that as a community we care about early literacy," said director of Storybridge Dumas and early literacy activist Kinsey Bellar on Thursday, July 8, as she opened the newest Little Library in Moore County in the waiting room on the second floor of the new patient care wing of Memorial Hospital. The waiting room is near the labor and delivery, intensive care, and surgical units of the hospital, and it is where family members often wait for hours under high stress for word about the condition of a loved one. Waiting is agony for children under the best of circumstances. In a hospital waiting room it is particularly unpleasant. Now, with the installation of the Little Library, they will have access to children's books that they can read and look at while they wait, and when the waiting is done, they can take the books home, either to borrow and return or to keep.