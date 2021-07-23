Protesters gather outside the Olympics, chant 'Go to hell, IOC'
The Tokyo Olympics have officially commenced, much to the chagrin of protesters who gathered to tell the International Olympic Committee to "go to hell." As the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics got underway on Friday, "hundreds" of people gathered outside the Olympic Stadium, and their "voices and noisemakers can be heard echoing throughout the stadium during every pause in programming," The New York Times reported. Inside the stadium itself, all spectators were banned from attending, making for an unusually quiet scene.theweek.com
