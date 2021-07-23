Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Episode 269: Substitute Teacher Mikey Ajeto of Pitcher List

baseballprospectus.com
 10 days ago

Hi y’all, producer Samuel here. As Mike mentions on the show, I’m on assignment this week so I’m not on the show. That said the show features Mike Gianella, Jon Hegglund, and Mikey Ajeto from Pitcher List talking about…something. I asked what I should look out for and I was told “There are swears.” So, there’s that. I’m assuming there’s some baseball talk in there as well. I heard the word “Giants” a few time, so there’s something you can latch onto. Also Mikey has a great laugh to end the show, so that’s worth listening to all of it for. Anyway, enjoy!

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Baseball Prospectus#Giants#Twitter#Baseballprospectus Com#Baseballpro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBHerald-Dispatch

Phillies pitcher J.D. Hammer hits COVID-19 list

Former Marshall University baseball standout J.D. Hammer of the Philadelphia Phillies was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday night. Hammer, 26, and fellow relief pitcher Bailey Falter were placed on the list after coronavirus issues arose during batting practice before the Phillies’ 6-4 loss to the Yankees in New York. The team declined to reveal whether either player tested positive. A player must miss at least 10 days after a positive test.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher placed on COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH — A pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been put on the COVID-19 list. Team officials said right-hander Chad Kuhl was put on the list Monday. Pitcher Shea Spitzbarth has been brought up from Indianapolis to replace Kuhl on the Pirates roster. ©2021 Cox Media Group.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Transaction Analysis: Phillies Fill Holes, Rangers Pack It In

The Phillies fill in holes with a trio of pitchers from the Rangers, who are still working on a successful rebuild. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

The Call-Up: Reid Detmers

The Angels are turning to their best pitching prospect in recent memory to provide a mid-season boost. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBComicBook

MLB The Show 21 Receives Massive Roster Update

This week has been arguably the busiest week of the season when it comes to Major League Baseball. The sport saw its annual trade deadline come and go, which means that a number of big names within the sport were on the move between different teams. Despite so much activity within the league as a whole, those working on MLB The Show 21 have already pushed out a new roster update to reflect these changes in-game.
Baseballbaseballprospectus.com

Archive for August 2nd, 2021

Visualizing the Infirmary: The Hamstring Disparity$. Box Score Banter: Whit Merrifield Outruns the Reds; Bryant BashesB. Transaction Analysis: Batch of Relievers Acquired by Playoff Contenders$. by Ben Carsley, Ginny Searle, and BP Staff | August 02, 2021. MLU: Cavalli Cruises; Alvarez Attaches Through$. by John Trupin | August 02, 2021.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Transaction Analysis: Gomes, Harrison, Happ, Heaney, Lester

Position players, starting pitchers, and more cross the league in more transactions from what may have been the busiest Trade Deadline ever. Full access to this article is for Premium Baseball Prospectus subscribers. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Starting Pitcher Suddenly Lands on Injured List

MIAMI — The morning another strong performance, Domingo Germán is headed to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. New York announced the sudden injury news moments before first pitch of Sunday's series finale in Miami. In Germán's place, the Yankees recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After Sunday...
College SportsRealGM

Mikey Williams Signs With Excel For NIL

Mikey Williams has become the first prep basketball star to sign with a major sports representation agency to pursue name, image and likeness endorsements and sponsorships. Williams will attend Lake Norman Christian in Huntersville, North Carolina, and play for Vertical Academy. Williams has signed a deal with Excel Sports Management that Excel vice president Matt Davis said he believes "will generate millions of dollars for this young man."
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

LEADING OFF: Votto can match HR mark, Tatis hurt again

Joey Votto has homered in seven straight games and the Cincinnati Reds slugger can match a major league record by …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
MLBlineups.com

MLB Week 18 Hitting Waiver Wire: Dual-Eligibility Catchers Galore

The first of two dual-eligibility catchers in this week’s post is the red-hot Daulton Varsho. The University of Wisconsin product is just 25 years old and has a mere 247 plate appearances under his belt at the major league level across 2020 and 2021. Last year he finished with a slash line of .188/.287/.366 in 115 plate appearances with the Diamondbacks. Needless to say, he didn’t turn any heads. His call up earlier in the season wasn’t great either, as he slashed .171/.227/.244 in 44 plate appearances mostly in the month of May. Most recently, however, Varsho has 88 plate appearances since returning to the majors on June 20th and has slash line of .222/364/.458 with 13 runs, five home runs, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and an 18-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In his last 36 plate appearances, Varsho has a .379/.500/.862 slash line with 10 runs, four home runs, nine RBIs, two stolen bases, and a 6-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio. As you can see, he’s been trending in the right direction and most of his production since returning to the majors this season has been quite recent. While Carson Kelly may return soon, he’s had issues of his own and Varsho has been too hot to leave out of the lineup. Considering he can also play in the outfield (in real life and in fantasy), his versatility and recent production make him a must-add.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Surprising Name Reportedly Parts Ways With WWE

Fans have seen quite a few talents and employees get released from WWE over the last few months, and it looks like another name was let go earlier this year. PWInsider reports that JoJo Offerman is no longer with WWE, and her departure quietly took place about 6 to 8 months ago. No reason was given for her departure.
MLBFrankfort Times

Yankees pitchers Cortes, Loaisiga activated from COVID list

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees pitchers Nestor Cortes and Jonathan Loaisiga have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list, the first of six New York players to go on the list before the start of the second half of the season. To make room on the roster Friday, right-hander Darren O'Day...
Sportssportswar.com

Fair enough Mikey

Forward looking, in your opinion, are there potential unintended consequences of NIL. IOW, how does Olympic sports fare and title IX. Not saying that they may not thrive but doesn't this scream the rich get richer? Perhaps the other side of this is it gives more of a chance for special seasons and Championships for Universities that figure it out and are able to navigate best through the new landscape. I'm a bit skeptical of that happening though. I'm not sure where I stand at all on all of the changes that are going to happen and I've always thought that the athletes that make huge money for these Universities should be compensated beyond just a scholarship. Lets face it, while UVa may offer a fabulous education for some, not all student athletes capture what that means or even care and that goes for any school that they decide to attend for any sport. And to use one of your favorite words, Moreover :-), I haven't really decided if this much change, so quickly is even necessary. I do respect your thoughts however.
NHLCBS Sports

Mikey Eyssimont: Free agency bound

Eyssimont will become an unrestricted free agent after the Kings decided against giving him a qualifying offer Monday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports. In four seasons with the Kings, Eyssimont has failed to break into an NHL game, instead spending the entire time in the AHL. The Kings appear set to move on from the 2016 fifth-round pick, though he could still re-sign with them once free agency opens Wednesday.
MLBwcn247.com

LEADING OFF: Votto tries to tie HR mark, ex-Cubs on the move

Joey Votto has homered in seven straight games and the Cincinnati Reds star can match a major league record Saturday night by going deep against the New York Mets. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP is the eighth player to homer in at least seven games in a row and first since Kendrys Morales did it for Toronto in August 2018. Dale Long in 1956, Don Mattingly in 1987 and Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993 are the only players to go deep in eight consecutive games. Meanwhile, ex-Cubs stars Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the many big-name players changing teams this weekend after a whirlwind of activity before MLB’s trade deadline Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy