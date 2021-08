What a difference a year makes! This time last year, the season was barely underway. Fast forward 365 days and some of us are still recovering from what many have tabbed as the best ever MLB trade deadline. Monday's slate reflects some of the fallout as a pair of the recommended streamers will be making their first starts for their new teams. In fact, for an abbreviated schedule, Monday's available spot-starters are actually quite solid. Not only that, but batters are so plentiful it wasn't necessary to double down on the same team -- despite there being fewer games than usual.