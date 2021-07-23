'It's really come a long way' Main Street Buzzards Bay comes back to life after decades of decline

As of Monday, Aug. 2, the total number of active cases among Provincetown residents has decreased to 59 from a high of over 200, according to Town Manager Alex Morse. An outbreak that affected at least 900 people who were in come way connected to the Fourth of July weekend activities in Provincetown sent the case counts soaring. Seven hospitalizations have been reported to date associated with the cluster, with five in Massachusetts and two out-of-state, and no deaths have been reported, according to Morse.