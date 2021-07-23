Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barbourville, KY

Woman indicted for embezzling thousands from local funeral home arrested

By Jeff Ledington
nolangroupmedia.com
 10 days ago

A Barbourville woman who was indicted in June on two counts of theft over $10,000 was arrested last Thursday evening. Shana Jones, 40, is held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones when she was indicted on June 25 by the Knox County Grand Jury. She is due to be arraigned on June 23; the date was originally scheduled as a status pending prior to her arrest.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
City
Barbourville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Knox County, KY
Crime & Safety
Barbourville, KY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopper Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program amid Taliban violence

The Biden administration on Monday said it is expanding eligibility for at-risk Afghans looking to come to the United States as refugees, citing increased Taliban violence. Afghans who work or worked for a U.S. government-funded program in Afghanistan or who are current or former employees of U.S.-based media organizations on nongovernmental organizations will now be able to apply through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to permanently resettle in the U.S.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy