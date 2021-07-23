Woman indicted for embezzling thousands from local funeral home arrested
A Barbourville woman who was indicted in June on two counts of theft over $10,000 was arrested last Thursday evening. Shana Jones, 40, is held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones when she was indicted on June 25 by the Knox County Grand Jury. She is due to be arraigned on June 23; the date was originally scheduled as a status pending prior to her arrest.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 0