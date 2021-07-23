Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Police Arrest 4 Possibly Connected To Robberies Near Quincy Market, Faneuil Hall

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people have been arrested that may be connected with a series of robberies near Quincy Market and Faneuil Hall, Boston Police said.

Earlier this week , investigators said there have been seven muggings in the past five weeks in the area. They were described as “aggravated assaults” where cell phones, money or wallets were stolen.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, Boston Police spotted a group of a dozen people who they say were “loitering in front of four clearly marked No Trespassing signs” near Milk and India streets, just blocks from the popular tourist area.

Police arrested four of them – Sixianaliz Guzman, 22, of Roxbury, Filsdyn Modan, 25, of Somerville, Kadir Tirmizey, 26, of Saugus and Shanna Nyelle, 21, of Boston. Officers said they also seized three guns, drugs and cash.

All four were arraigned Friday afternoon in Boston Municipal Court.

They have not been charged with any of these assaults yet.

Guzman and Modan are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and trespassing.

Tirmizey is charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs. Nyelle will be arraigned on an existing warrant and is also charged with trespassing.

Residents who live in the area are relieved with the arrests.

“A little nervous about it at first when I first heard about it, just because I’m always around that area late at night. So it was definitely kind of alarming to hear,” said one resident.

The eight others were allowed to leave, but all will be summonsed for trespassing, police said.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
