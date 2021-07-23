CurioInvest Introduces RollApp - Real World Assets NFT Launchpad

Third-party Exchange Allows for Custody of Crypto Assets Without the Need for an IRA LLC. Jaime Raskulinecz, CEO of Next Generation Trust Company, has announced that her firm has formed an administrative relationship with ErisX, an exchange that provides crypto spot and U.S. regulated futures. The relationship will allow Next Generation’s clients to diversify their retirement portfolios by investing in crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, without having to open an IRA LLC to do so. These retirement accounts, more commonly known as self-directed IRAs, allow for a broad array of alternative assets like real estate, private equity, hedge funds, notes, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.