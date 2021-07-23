Brentford sign Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris

Brentford have signed Myles Peart-Harris from Chelsea (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Brentford have signed Chelsea midfielder Myles Peart-Harris for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League newcomers have taken the 18-year-old across west London on a four-year deal.

Peart-Harris – an England youth international – came through Chelsea’s youth system but leaves without making a first-team appearance.

Bees boss Thomas Frank said on the club’s official website: “Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us.

“We see him playing as an ‘eight’ in our system and he fits the position profile perfectly for that. He is a dynamic midfield player, and he drives forward with the ball.

“Myles has great quality on the ball. He can score goals and deliver assists for us. He is great at arriving in the penalty area at the right time.

“There is also lots of development potential for our coaches to work with. We think there will be lots of areas where he will get better, particularly defensively, but he has some great attributes, and we believe we can maximise his potential.”

The teenager becomes the eighth signing of the summer for Brentford as they prepare for their maiden season in the Premier League.

Peart-Harris, who has featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s, has made two professional appearances, both for Chelsea’s Under-21s in the Football League Trophy.

Bees’ co-director of football Phil Giles added: “Over recent seasons we have made sure we have found as many opportunities as possible to give young players a chance to play and develop.

“Even though we are now playing at a higher level, that principle is one we want to maintain. With that in mind we are looking forward to seeing Myles earn his opportunity and hopefully he can be another young player to make an impact at Brentford.”