Newcastle library book returned 63 years late

It’s the dawn of a new month, which means a whole bunch of new books to look forward to!. I’ve been trying to cut down on the number of books I check out and return (late) without reading, so currently I only have two new titles on my nightstand: “It’s Always Freezer Season” by Ashely Christensen and “The View was Exhausting” by Mikaella Clements and Onjuli Datta. The first is full tips and tricks for making the most of your freezer space, so you can quickly and easily prepare delicious recipes that only TASTE like they took hours to make. The second is a fun romance about an actress and a socialite that enter into a mutually beneficial staged relationship, which — of course — leads to complications down the road. The plotline is certainly nothing new, but the book itself is well-written and has enough substance to keep it from being a complete guilty pleasure. Great for fans of Taylor Jenkins Reid.