Newcastle library book returned 63 years late

DANVILLE, IL.- The Danville Library Foundation, will finally see the return of the Used Book Sale Thursday August 5-7.The hours are still being fine-tuned as it will be part of a much larger week of events, anchored by the Library’s anticipated “Kai-Con” weekend. “The last scheduled book sale, set for March, was canceled by COVID; literally that week” states Executive Director, Peter Blackmon. “We struggled with the question of its return for quite some time while the inventory continued to grow. We decided to do something bigger than we’ve done in the past.” The Sale intends to take place on the front lawn of the Library under a tent; within which, other events will be held. The pricing on books is also proposing to change; asking for donations in lieu of fixed pricing. “Whatever you feel is a fair donation for the books you take, that’s the price.” Blackmon adds.
