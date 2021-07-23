Cancel
Books & Literature

Newcastle library book returned 63 years late

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overdue library book has been returned nearly 63 years late. It was posted to Newcastle's central library but should have been returned to Fenham Library on 25 November 1958. The first edition copy of Darrell Huff's How to Lie with Statistics was accompanied with a note reading "Better late...

