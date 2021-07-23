Cancel
Concord, NH

Concord sets record for rainy July with 10.7 inches so far

The Associated Press
 10 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — It’s been a record month for rain in New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service says 10.7 inches of rain have fallen in Concord so far this month, the most for July since record keeping began in 1868. The previous record for July was 10.3 inches set in 1915.

The number of days with rain is approaching record territory as well. Concord has seen 16 days of rain this month, compared to the record of 19 days set in 2009.

