M-M falls to No. 1 Langdon in game one

Before Monday’s region quarterfinal match between the No. 4 Grafton Spoilers and the No. 5 Cavalier Tornadoes, the teams had faced each other once in regular season play and the Spoilers walked away with a 3-2 victory. Both team’s tournament opener seemed to be heading a different direction when Grafton found themselves trailing 2-0 going into the third set. The […]

GRAFTON, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO