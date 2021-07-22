M-M falls to No. 1 Langdon in game one

Region 2’s No. 8 Park River- Fordville-Lankin (PR-F-L) Aggies hosted a Region 2 volleyball play-in match against the No. 9 Midway-Minto (M-M) Mustangs in Park River last Friday with both teams looking to continue their 2021 seasons. At the beginning of the season, the Aggies swept M-M 3-0 but when they matched up in their second regular season match in […]
Before Monday’s region quarterfinal match between the No. 4 Grafton Spoilers and the No. 5 Cavalier Tornadoes, the teams had faced each other once in regular season play and the Spoilers walked away with a 3-2 victory. Both team’s tournament opener seemed to be heading a different direction when Grafton found themselves trailing 2-0 going into the third set. The […]
After sweeping their playin match, the region’s No. 8 seeded Park River-Fordville- Lankin (PR-F-L) Aggies lined up against the No. 1 Thompson Tommies in a quarterfinal match Monday in Northwood but were unable to keep up, suffering a season-ending 3-0 loss. PR-F-L’s Maci McMillan had eight digs and five assists while Clover Gillespie fired in four kills with two blocks. […]
Region 2’s No. 11 Drayton- Valley- Edinburg ( D- V- E) Titans traveled to Hillsboro last Friday to take on the No. 6 H-CV Burros in a region play-in match. The Titans fell behind early in the first set but fought back to take an early lead in the second before ultimately losing 3-0 to end their 2021 volleyball season. […]
Region 2’s fourth-seeded Grafton Spoilers lined up against a tough No. 1 Thompson Tommies in Tuesday’s semifinal match in Northwood. Thompson, holding a 30-5 overall record, proved to be too much for the Spoilers especially in the last two sets — sending Grafton home with 3-0 loss and a spot in the third place game on Thursday against No. 3 […]
Grafton Junior and Senior High School Spoilers of the Month are chosen for consistently showing kindness, helpful and hardworking attitudes. October Spoilers of the Month winners are: Sheyanne Blackcloud, seventh grade; Brandi Lee, eighth grade; Aubrey Tompkins, freshman; Jonathan Farm, sophomore; Maxwell Dumas, junior; and Alicia Vazquez-Rodriguez, senior. Our Spoilers of the Week were all in the running for this […]
