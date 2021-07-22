GRAFTON ENDS 18U SOFTBALL SEASON TO NO. 3 KINDRED

LYMAN – The Wheatland Bulldogs had no easy task last Friday afternoon when they traveled seven hours by bus to play the Lyman Eagles, last year’s Wyoming 2A state champions. It didn’t make it any easier that Lyman came in undefeated or that Wheatland would be without leading rusher Aric Suko.
Dan River came up one game short of earning a playoff berth as the Wildcats lost to William Campbell on Friday 34-24. The Wildcats entered Friday’s contest down three starters as Jalil Deshazor and Nai’Shaun Henry was out due to injury and freshman running back DJ Gregory was unable to play. The Generals got four rushing touchdowns from running back Darius Berkley.
WAHOO — The 2021 season came to an end for the Douglas County West volleyball team in Wahoo when they were defeated in four sets by the sixth-ranked Wahoo Warriors at Bishop Neumann High School in the opening round of the Class C1-5 sub-district tournament on Oct. 25. The loss ended the Falcons’ season with a record of 21-9, while […]
Local Clay Target teams recently wrapped up their fall seasons as Austin and LeRoy-Ostrander both had teams. The Austin trap shooting team took third place in 1A Conference 16 with a total score of 18,665. NRHEG took first with a score of 20,297.50. LeRoy-Ostrander finished in sixth place in 1A...
Maple Lake fans packed the stands at Rush City, Tuesday, Oct. 26, for what would be the Irish football team’s final game of the season. The 1-7 Maple Lake team was there to take on the 7-1 Rush City Tigers in Round 1 of the Section 4AA playoff tournament. Nathan...
The Columbia High School football team ended its season Friday night in the first round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs. The Eagles (5-5) lost 49-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. Dominic Voegele, a junior quarterback, scored both touchdowns for Columbia. The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but Sacred...
A stalwart collection of six seniors helped launch Dewey High softball back into the conversation as one of the state’s elite powers. When Makenna Smith and her fellow diamond dynamos from the class of 2022 showed up on the Lady Dogger scene, the program had been on a roller-coaster ride for many years — mostly on either a flat plane or downturn.
Christian County traveled to Bowling Green on Thursday night to face off against the South Warren Spartans in the Class 5A Playoffs with an opportunity to shock the entire state of Kentucky. One of the Colonels’ better performances of the season came against South Warren as they scored 20 points...
After a first round win over Lester Prairie on Oct. 25, the Indians volleyball team advanced to play the top-seeded Crusaders of Mayer Lutheran in Section 3A North Subsection play on Thursday, Oct. 28 at Mayer. The Indians were defeated by Mayer Lutheran 25-3, 25-10, 25-17. Kadence Hesse lead the...
The second season for the Grantsburg football squad ended at the second game of the playoffs last Friday, Oct. 29. The Pirates traveled to Balsam Lake to play the Unity Eagles for a WIAA Division 6 second round playoff game, after finishing the 2021 season with a 5-4 regular season record and finishing third in the West Lakeland Conference.
Oklahoma softball will begin its quest for a fifth consecutive conference championship on March 25. The Big 12 announced the conference schedule for the 2022 spring softball season on Wednesday, with the Sooners teeing off their conference schedule with a three-game home series against Baylor from March 25-27 at Marita Hynes Field.
The Rolla High School softball team’s quest for a state championship was blocked by the power pitching arm of Washington sophomore Taylor Brown. Brown was nearly unhittable in the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament Final Four Friday, Oct. 29 in Springfield, pitching the Washington Lady Blue Jays to the state crown.
RAVENNA — There’s a reason Revere is undefeated this season. Defensively, it has conceded just eight goals in its 20 total games and Canfield was unable to break through the Minutemen’s defense Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Revere 3-0 in the Division II regional semifinal. “They’re No. 1...
The high school boys soccer season officially ended with Southside’s 3-2 loss to Eno River Charter of Hillsborough in Thursday’s 1A state playoff second round match. Washington ended their 2A season with a 6-0 loss to the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham Monday night. The 5th...
Baker’s football season ended much as it began — with a loss to an experienced and talented team. The Bulldogs’ 42-7 loss to Marist in a Class 4A first-round playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 6 was decidedly similar to Baker’s season-opening 35-0 loss to Cascade at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium on Sept. 4.
Sometimes records don’t always tell the whole story, sometimes they do, but for Portland, a 4-7 mark to end 2021 doesn’t accurately depict how well this season went for first year head coach Wes Inman. Yes, the Panthers ended the year on a three game skid and lost five of...
ASOTIN-The Reardan volleyball team's run ended in the district tournament Wednesday, Nov. 3. The girls lost in four sets to the Asotin Panthers in a loser-out game 25-18, 10-25, 16-25, 23-25. Reardan entered the double-elimination NE2B District 7 tournament as the eighth and final seed to make the field after...
DES PLAINES—The Milford Bearcats (27-8) finished off the Watseka Warriors to earn the right to move on in the IHSA Class 1A volleyball playoffs. Their Super Sectional opponent, Freeport (Aquin), ranked 28th in the state, was a formidable opponent. They entered the match up with a record of 31-2-1. The Bulldogs defeated the Bearcats 25-12, 25-14.
DeKALB — Poor defensive play and scarce shooting chances for the Huskies led to the NIU men’s soccer team falling to the University of Portland Pilots 4-0 Wednesday night in Portland, Oregon. With the loss, the Huskies end a 13-match unbeaten streak and fall to 12-2-2 to finish the regular...
As the final whistle blew, the beautiful game felt a little less beautiful for the Washington women’s soccer team. Leaving the field following a 4-2 loss to Washington State in the Apple Cup, many Huskies were in tears, as they knew their season had come to an end. “We left...
