EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated from its original form to include modified language about the association’s stance on vaccination mandates. The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living came out Thursday morning in support of providers who make COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers a condition of employment. The group added its voice to an issue that heated up this week, though the association came up short of the all-out endorsement announced by dozens of other healthcare groups and organizations earlier this week.