Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

S.Africa's Transnet says it has identified and isolated source of IT disruption

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaFT7_0b5jpM0200
Container ships wait to load and offload goods in port during a 21-day nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cape Town, South Africa, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's state-owned firm Transnet said on Friday it had identified and isolated the source of disruption to its IT systems that impacted its container terminals.

The freight logistics firm was hit by a suspected cyber attack, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. read more

Transnet, which operates major ports and a huge railway network, said it was prioritising the export of reefer containers, used mainly to transport perishable cargo at a controlled temperature, primarily through the port of Durban as this was the peak of the citrus season.

Miner Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) said on Friday that it did not ship through Durban and that it was unaffected.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

153K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johannesburg#Durban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

S.Africa's Transnet to lift force majeure at container terminals from Monday

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet on Friday said it would lift the force majeure it declared at its container terminals from Monday, after a cyber attack hampered operations. The force majeure -- a contractual clause invoked when factors outside a company's control render it unable to meet its commitments to customers -- took effect from July 22 at terminals in the ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

S.Africa’s Port Terminals Restored Following Cyber-Attack

Operating systems have been restored at South Africa’s state-owned logistics firm, the company said Thursday following a cyber-attack last week that hit the country’s key port terminals. The attack began on July 22 and lasted for days, forcing Transnet to switch to manual systems. Disruptions, which impacted exports and imports...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

South Africa's Transnet restores operations at ports after cyber attack

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African state logistics firm Transnet has fully restored operations at ports following a cyber attack that forced the firm to declare force majeure at its container terminals, the Ministry of Public Enterprises said. The department said late on Wednesday that the main system responsible for container...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Africa's Amplats H1 earnings soar, declares record dividend

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South African miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday posted a near 7-fold increase in half-year earnings and paid a record dividend as higher metals prices and increased output boosted profit, sending its shares higher. The precious metals miner declared a record interim dividend of 175 rand per...
HealthMedicalXpress

S.Africa's Aspen releases first batch of Johnson vaccine

South African pharmaceutical company Aspen said Monday it was releasing its first batch of African-produced COVID-19 vaccines under a licensing deal with the US giant Johnson & Johnson. The Durban-based company said the first batch was leaving its factory in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. In a statement, it...
South Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Transnet cyber attack and unrest unrelated, says minister

Transnet says its technical teams are working around the clock to ensure that impact remains minimal. Transnet did not immediately disclose the source or nature of the attack but said it had been identified. Manual operations are still underway in some areas. During an update briefing on last week's unrest...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ghana government requests funds to acquire oil assets

ACCRA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ghana’s finance and energy ministries have asked parliament to provide $1.65 billion to a subsidiary of state oil company GNPC to acquire assets from two domestic operators, the speaker of parliament said on Monday. The speaker, Alban Bagbin, told parliament that GNPC’s subsidiary planned to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

LSE's Refinitiv service hit by outage, third since April

LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange’s Refinitiv news and data platform Eikon experienced an outage of several hours on Monday, the company said, its third such glitch this year. The company reported similar issues in April and June. An LSEG customer support representative said the issue which started around 1430...
AfricaInternational Business Times

Corruption Trial Of S.Africa's Zuma To Resume August 10

Jacob Zuma's long-running corruption trial will resume on August 10, a South African judge ruled on Tuesday after the ex-president sought to have the case postponed because of the pandemic and recent unrest. The order marks a victory for Zuma, who is serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of...
Industrytheloadstar.com

The great sourcing dilemma for shippers in a disrupted global economy

The soaring costs of shipping are prompting companies to reconsider their supply chains and look for alternative sourcing. A new report by supply chain platform provider Thomas indicates a pronounced increase in manufacturers’ interest in shifting sourcing. Its survey of North American manufacturers found 83% likely, or extremely likely, to...
WorldUS News and World Report

German Warship Heads for South China Sea Amid Tension With Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday sent a warship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost two decades, joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China's territorial ambitions. China claims swathes of the South China Sea and...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy