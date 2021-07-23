‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP)

Between streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, there have been some incredible shows paving the way for more connected and captivating storytelling. But none have been more powerful and genuinely relatable than Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, a serious charmer that will have you smiling from ear to ear. With a stunning 20 Emmy nominations under its belt for the cast, writers and crew, the Apple TV+ comedy has won over audiences, not just for its witty writing and a multitude of perfect performances but the sincerity and heart that sits with you well after an episode. Co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis’ modern take on the voice of reason and compassion is not just positively necessary in these times but a real miracle among streaming we rarely see.