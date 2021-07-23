Cancel
Tech firm Cvent to return to public markets via $5.3 bln blank-check deal

A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 23 (Reuters) - Event management software company Cvent will merge with a blank-check firm in a deal that gives it an enterprise value of $5.3 billion, returning to the public markets five years after it was taken private.

The deal with Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (DGNS.O) announced on Friday included an investment from Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) as part of a $475 million PIPE, or private investment in public equity, round.

Other investors in the PIPE round included Fidelity Management & Research Co, Ian Osborne's Hedosophia and Oaktree Capital Management.

22-year-old Cvent provides event management software that is used by more than 200,000 users. It was taken private in 2016 by investment firm Vista Equity Partners in a $1.65 billion deal.

Companies that facilitate online meetings have flourished during the pandemic as restrictions on movement forced businesses to host events virtually.

McLean, Virginia-based Cvent said it expects the deal to deliver proceeds of $801 million, which it will use for product development and expansion of its offering.

SPACs like Dragoneer Growth use the pool of capital raised through their IPOs to merge with a private company and take it public, typically within two years of listing.

Dragoneer raised $276 million in its IPO in November.

After the deal closes, Cvent will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CVT".

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

