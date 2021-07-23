Dive Into The Olympic Games With These Ocean-Faring Watches

As if the past 12 months hasn’t been surreal enough, last year’s Olympic Games opened in Tokyo today. The irony is that, despite the the delayed start to the Games itself, perfect timing is crucial in so many Olympic sports, where a new world record can be made at just 100th of a second. “Precision is paramount in timekeeping and athletics,” says Raynald Aeschlimann, CEO of Omega, which has been the official timekeeper of the greatest sporting event on earth at almost every Games since 1932.