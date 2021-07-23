Cancel
How Olympian Alix Klineman Regains Control When She Feels Powerless

By Refinery29
Refinery29
 10 days ago

Alix Klineman started her volleyball journey playing the sport indoors. When she didn't make the 2016 Olympic team, she decided to switch to beach volleyball — and thrived. This year, Klineman will be representing Team USA in Tokyo for her very first Olympic Games with her teammate, April Ross. Here's what makes her feel powerful.

