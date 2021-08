You win some, you lose some. But if you turn those wins and losses into something bigger, something inspirational... well then you might just make the world smarter, happier, and richer. As an NFL quarterback and head coach, Frank Reich has won and lost under the brightest of lights, but his story rises well beyond the game of football. In fact, in this episode of Rule Breaker Investing, you might be surprised to hear just how much of a Fool he really is!