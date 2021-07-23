Genshin Impact Epitomized Path guide — Fate Points and 5-star weapons

Horizon Zero Dawn lead Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact as a free five-star character available to all players. PlayStation and developer MiHoYo revealed the mind-boggling crossover earlier today. Aloy, the "Savior from Another World", will not only be Genshin's first major crossover character, but she will also be the first free five-star character in the game's history. While players could have got enough free Wishes for several five-stars, the game has never outright handed out a specific one before. Not only that, "a free four-star bow that gives Aloy a special buff" will be included too, but per a tweet from PlayStation Europe, it will only be usable on PS4 and PS5.