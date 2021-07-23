Cancel
Energy Industry

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

 10 days ago

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...

Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Jolywood commissions 121 kW rooftop project in Thailand

The partnership used Jolywood JW-HD144N-460Wp modules which based on the latest JOTOPCon 2.0 technology, combine the advantages of high efficiency, high power, no LID and LeTID risk, low temperature coefficient. Installed in Thailand industrial rooftop, the region has abundant resources of sunshine, and 1200-1400kW average annual sunshine radiation. Thailand government...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar Bags its First Residential Energy Storage System Order in Thailand

JinkoSolar has been the No.1 PV brand in terms of module shipments for two consecutive years in Thailand, one of the most important solar markets for the company in Southeast Asia. As the No.1 PV module brand in Thailand, over 192MW of solar panels were provided by JinkoSolar with 38.4% of the market share. JinkoSolar’s flawless brand value, product quality, and professional service teams will pave the path for further product diversification in this market and the deployment of the “PV+” business model locally.
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

India’s top carmaker sees hydrogen as ‘interesting alternative’

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The use of hydrogen power for mobility is an “interesting alternative” for India, especially as it would reduce dependence on lithium imports, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, India’s top-selling carmaker, said on Monday. Demand for lithium for batteries is soaring as governments across the world push...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

Vedanta Aluminium becomes India's largest green power

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, became India's largest green power purchaser on the Green Market at the Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) platform in Q1 FY 21-22. For its largest integrated aluminium production facility at Jharsuguda, in Odisha,...
Energy Industryana-white.com

What Types of solar power plant

I note at once that i'll not be talking concerning Sunlife Solarindustrial solutions and not concerning super-powerful systems, however concerning a standard shopper alternative energy plant for alittle house. i am not Associate in Nursing swayer to waste cash, however I adhere to the principle of reasonableness.That is, I don't wish to heat the pool with "solar" electricity or charge an electrical automobile, that I don't have, however i need all the devices in my house to figure perpetually, while not trying back at the facility grid.Now i am going to tell you concerning the kinds of alternative energy plants for a non-public house. By and enormous, there area unit solely 3 of them, however there area unit variations. i'll rank per the expansion within the value of every system.On-grid alternative energy plant - this kind of station combines low value and most simple use. Consists of solely 2 elements: star panels and a grid electrical converter. Electricity from star panels is directly regenerate to 220V or 380V within the home and consumed by home power systems.But there's a major drawback: for the operation of the SSE, a backbone is needed.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

LG Energy Solution gets ambitious with ESG vision

LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral by 2050; convert to 100% renewable energy in its global business operations by 2030. Leading battery manufacturer boasts efforts to lead sustainable future and declares ESG vision “We CHARGE toward a better future.”. “ESG management is a new guide in creating sustainable...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Residential PV makes EVs cheaper, reduces emissions

A traditional gas-powered light-duty car costs about $1,260 a year to fuel, an EV lands at about $1,058 per year when a public charger is used. With home solar, EV owners can power their car for as little as $415 annually, according to a new consumer report run by SolarReviews.
Energy IndustryDesign World Network

Seals help in hydrogen production via electrolysis

By providing seals for electrolyzers, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies is contributing to sustainable hydrogen production based on solar and wind power. The seals are designed for automated production, enabling a rapid buildup of high manufacturing capacities. The global production capacity for green hydrogen could increase to more than 250 gigawatts by...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

India to build nuclear plants to increase generation capacity

The Government of India is set to increase the country’s nuclear power generation capacity with plans to commission more nuclear plants. Union Minister for Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh said that the government has granted approvals for ten new reactors, as well as an administrative approval and financial sanction for ten pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs).
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jera to blend hydrogen at two US power plants

Jera Americas plans to blend hydrogen at two gas-fired plants, where it has ownership interests, in support of reducing CO2 emissions. Jera Americas, a unit of Japan’s Jera, on July 27 said it plans to blend hydrogen at two gas-fired plants in the US, where it has ownership interests, in support of reducing CO2 emissions.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Unitrove to build world's first liquid hydrogen bunkering facility

Liquid hydrogen can decarbonise the operations of larger ships, whereas electricity and gaseous hydrogen can be used for smaller vessels, Unitrove said. UK company Unitrove unveiled plans on July 23 to develop the world's first hydrogen bunkering facility, in order to provide ships with zero-emissions fuel. Unitrove plans to showcase...
New York City, NYObserver

State to explore ‘green’ hydrogen

New York plans to explore the potential role of green hydrogen as part of the State’s comprehensive decarbonization strategy. To support this effort to study green hydrogen and its possible applications, the state is collaborating with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, joining two hydrogen-focused organizations to inform state decision-making and making $12.5 million in funding available for long duration energy storage technologies and demonstration projects that may include green hydrogen. Additionally, the New York Power Authority, collaborating with the Electric Power Research Institute, General Electric and hydrogen supplier Airgas, will undertake an industry-leading green hydrogen demonstration project at NYPA’s natural gas plant on Long Island to evaluate the resource’s potential role in displacing fossil fuels from power generation. At the close of this short-term project, peer-reviewed results will be shared with the industry and public so that key learnings can inform decarbonization efforts. This announcement supports Governor Cuomo’s goal to reduce emissions 85% by 2050, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Industrygcaptain.com

MSC Wants World’s First Hydrogen Cruise Ship

By Elisa Anzolin (Reuters) Swiss-based shipping group MSC, Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and gas group Snam are joining forces on a feasibility study with a view to building the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship. The three companies will look at a series of logistical and technological issues over the next 12 months to assess whether to proceed with the project, they said in a joint statement on Monday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

India's top refiner to fuel expansion with green power

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) will seek to cut emissions by using clean electricity from the grid to fuel its capacity expansion, instead of building its own power plants, the country's top refiner said on Friday. IOC, which controls about a third of India's 5...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Australia's first liquid hydrogen shipment to Japan delayed to Oct-Mar

Pandemic delays Suiso Frontier, Kawasaki's special liquid H2 carrier. Pilot project progressing 'well', commercialization by 2030: HESC. Australia's Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain (HESC) expects to export its first liquid hydrogen cargo to Japan, slated to be the country's first commercial liquid hydrogen shipment, between October and March, a spokesperson of the project said July 23, in what will be watched as a test case for establishing a supply chain for the nascent global hydrogen market.

