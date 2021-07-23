Cancel
Buffalo, NY

NYS says it's targeting jobs as alternative to gun violence

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been a violent summer, across New York State, mostly blamed on young men. Some say they have nothing else to do. If that's true, Albany wants to offer an alternative. Albany sees jobs for young people as a way to ease the burgeoning gun violence problems on the Empire State's city streets. It's sending 20 cities, like Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Jamestown, $16 million more dollars for projects to help young people find jobs in a private sector that says it's having trouble finding people to fill job openings.

