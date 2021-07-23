Cancel
Ted Cruz gave a cast-iron prediction of how Covid would play out — and he probably doesn’t want you to remember it

By Danielle Sinay
It seems Senator Ted Cruz is constantly being reminded of his past, though that’s to be expected when you decry Democrats for leaving the state in an effort to protect voting rights when you yourself fled the country amidst a weather crisis that left hundreds of Texans freezing to death in darkness. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wanted to recall something else from the Senator’s yesteryear, however: Cruz’s erroneous Covid “prediction,” made in July of 2020.

Exactly one year ago, Cruz told cameras that he “guaranteed” Democrats’ Covid concerns would miraculously disappear should Joe Biden win the election: “If it ends up that Biden wins in November — I hope he doesn’t, I don’t think he will — but if he does, I guarantee you the week after the election, suddenly all those Democratic governors, all those Democratic mayors will say everything’s magically better,” he said.

“You won’t even have to wait for Biden to be sworn in. All they’ll need is Election Day and suddenly their willingness to destroy people’s lives and livelihoods, they will have accomplished their task,” Cruz continued. “That’s wrong, it’s cynical and we shouldn’t be a part of it.”

Cruz’s forecast was, of course, “utter, completely, in every possible conceivable way wrong…astoundingly, beautifully wrong,” as noted by Hayes. “It was Republicans that rushed to open up sooner, even after Biden was elected. Democratic states, even the schools, more reticent,” the “All In” host pointed out. “Just — Ted Cruz — completely wrong. Absolutely wrong. It’s not how things shook out.”

Indeed, one year later — and with Biden as President — the pandemic is, unfortunately, still alive well. The highly-transmissible Delta variant continues to spread in the U.S. and internationally, and mask-mandates have actually been reinstated in certain — Democratic — cities, even after the vaccine was has been made available for all U.S. residents over the age of 12.

“But it’s so revealing,” Hayes continued, going onto explain why he thinks the Texas Senator was so off-base. “Because Ted Cruz himself only views the pandemic through a political prism,” Hayes concluded. “And so he projects it onto everyone else. He thinks Democrats do, too.”

