Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 10 days ago

Pos: RB

Ht: 6020

Wt: 195

DOB: 1/12/99

Eligible: 2022

Kansas City, MO

Center High School

Rachaad White

Arizona State Sun Devils

Pros:

Dietz: White primarily aligns as the Sun Devil’s running back, usually in split or weak formation and on a majority of their passing plays. He possesses fantastic vision, both when cutting to the outside and in between the tackles. Efficiency with the ball in his hands is off the charts (over ten YPC in 2020). Very surprised to see how well his contact balance was for not the sturdiest player - very rarely does he go down on first contact. Not excellent initial speed, but running style is very smooth and his second gear is where he makes his highest impact - acceleration when he hits that ten-yard mark is when he truly starts to break away from defenders. Phenomenal in space; elusiveness in the open field makes him a true game-breaking player. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
190
Followers
879
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State Sun Devils#Nfl Draft#Open Field#American Football#Rb Ht#Mo Center High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
College Sportssportswar.com

Yep, and Texas Tech (TCU/Baylor) and OSU for a bridge.

One of the ESPN talking heads yesterday said the ACC should think bigger... -- Hokiedc 07/30/2021 10:45AM. I swear they read Maroon Baboon's thread. Mission accomplished getting the -- goldendomer 07/30/2021 11:58AM. To be honest, TSL/CRB might be the premier place on this topic anywhere. -- Maroon Baboon 07/30/2021 12:03PM.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
Arizona Statemwwire.com

UNLV Football: First Look at the Arizona State Sun Devils

UNLV Football: First Look at the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Rebels will head to Tempe to take on Arizona State in non-conference play. Here’s our preview of what to know about the Sun Devils. Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire. A duel in the desert, or a romp in the making?
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Justin Herbert

Certain storylines seem nearly too good to be true, or that “it only happens in the movies.” Well, consider Justin Herbert’s rookie season one of these instances. A rookie quarterback viewed as the potential franchise quarterback spends his first offseason with more virtual work than in-person work, due to the COVID-ridden offseason and preseason. Sixty minutes before the team’s game early in the year against the Chiefs, TyRod Taylor was ruled out after a medical mishap, and Herbert was thrusted into the starting role against the league’s best quarterback. Herbert went toe-to-toe with Mahomes and the Chiefs, and later went on to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, break the rookie touchdown record for touchdown passes with...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Akayleb Evans, Cornerback, Missouri Tigers

Lamattina: Evans matches the opposing receiver well in press coverage. Despite his size, he is not afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage to disrupt receivers. Very willing run defender and can do some damage with his tackling. Flashes short-area quickness to break on short routes or to explode downhill and make a tackle. Performs well against vertical receivers because of his physicality and long speed. Uses his arms to obstruct the receiver’s plans and keeps them in the hip pocket with his stride. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Brian Asamoah II, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners

Ezring: Replacing a first-round pick on a team expected to contend for the national championship is no easy feat. Brian Asamoah II, though, thrived under those circumstances in 2020. Although inexperienced, the talented linebacker has already proven himself to be a communicator before the snap. What’s more, Asamoah’s impressive short-area quickness, change of direction and long speed comprise an appealing athletic profile. He has the range to work to the sideline and the loose frame to make clean transitions. While still raw, Asamoah has displayed a strong base in coverage. He boasts excellent spatial awareness and understands route development. Moreover, the Oklahoma star has the burst and intelligence to leverage routes with sound angles. In man coverage, Asamoah’s physicality and movement skills make him a viable option to cover running backs and tight ends. Against the run, the talented defender performs well when he plays patiently. When he avoids prematurely pressing the line, the Sooners’ linebacker functionally two-gaps from the second level. He uses his flexible frame and quickness to beat blockers and should only improve as he refines his hand usage. As a tackler, Asamoah is easily able to mirror most ball carriers in space. He typically plays the outside leg to contain his opponents. As a pass rusher, the standout has the burst to shoot gaps and the power to blow up running backs in pass protection. Subscribe for full article.
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions running back room ranked 25th in NFL by PFF

Earlier in the week, we talked about analytics website PFF ranking the Detroit Lions’ receiving corps as 31st in the NFL. Even though the Lions have a burgeoning tight end in T.J. Hockenson and a potential huge weapon in the passing game in D’Andre Swift, it was still pretty tough to argue with their analysis. The Lions’ wide receiver stable is highly questionable and arguably one of the worst in the league.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Alontae Taylor, Cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Leinweber: Long outside cornerback who has experience in zone, off man and press coverage. Taylor plays with excellent competitive toughness in coverage and run support. In press, he is physical, landing his hands to disrupt and redirect opponents. When he has inside leverage, Taylor uses the sideline, forcing receivers towards it. He runs the alley aggressively and can blow up blocking wide receivers. Hitting like a safety, he makes his presence felt on ball carriers. Excellent mental alertness is present as he trusts his eyes and triggers quickly. Taylor is confident to stay square from off, allowing him to break on passes. He can flip his hips and plays with his knees bent consistently. Changing directions well thanks to good lower body flexion, he is able to recover quickly. Taylor possesses very good speed to carry wideouts vertically. At the catchpoint, he gets his head around and uses his excellent length to make plays on the ball from behind. He baits quarterbacks in underneath zones. Subscribe for full article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy