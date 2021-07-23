NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

Ezring: Replacing a first-round pick on a team expected to contend for the national championship is no easy feat. Brian Asamoah II, though, thrived under those circumstances in 2020. Although inexperienced, the talented linebacker has already proven himself to be a communicator before the snap. What’s more, Asamoah’s impressive short-area quickness, change of direction and long speed comprise an appealing athletic profile. He has the range to work to the sideline and the loose frame to make clean transitions. While still raw, Asamoah has displayed a strong base in coverage. He boasts excellent spatial awareness and understands route development. Moreover, the Oklahoma star has the burst and intelligence to leverage routes with sound angles. In man coverage, Asamoah’s physicality and movement skills make him a viable option to cover running backs and tight ends. Against the run, the talented defender performs well when he plays patiently. When he avoids prematurely pressing the line, the Sooners’ linebacker functionally two-gaps from the second level. He uses his flexible frame and quickness to beat blockers and should only improve as he refines his hand usage. As a tackler, Asamoah is easily able to mirror most ball carriers in space. He typically plays the outside leg to contain his opponents. As a pass rusher, the standout has the burst to shoot gaps and the power to blow up running backs in pass protection. Subscribe for full article.