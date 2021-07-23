NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils
Pos: RB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 195
DOB: 1/12/99
Eligible: 2022
Kansas City, MO
Center High School
Rachaad White
Arizona State Sun Devils
Pros:
Dietz: White primarily aligns as the Sun Devil’s running back, usually in split or weak formation and on a majority of their passing plays. He possesses fantastic vision, both when cutting to the outside and in between the tackles. Efficiency with the ball in his hands is off the charts (over ten YPC in 2020). Very surprised to see how well his contact balance was for not the sturdiest player - very rarely does he go down on first contact. Not excellent initial speed, but running style is very smooth and his second gear is where he makes his highest impact - acceleration when he hits that ten-yard mark is when he truly starts to break away from defenders. Phenomenal in space; elusiveness in the open field makes him a true game-breaking player. Subscribe for full article
