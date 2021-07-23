Cancel
Mississippi State

MS Legislature Could Hold Special Medical Marijuana Session Next Month

By Jay Allen
deltadailynews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is finally some good news for proponents on medical marijuana being legalized in the state of Mississippi. Mississippi lawmakers are trying to reach a consensus on a medical marijuana program after the state Supreme Court shot down one overwhelmingly passed by voters last year with ballot Initiative 65. The state Supreme Court ruled in May that the medical marijuana initiative and the entire ballot initiative process is invalid.

