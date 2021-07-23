Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Re: Why do we even need the conference system ?

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

In the spring, have a big televised event where each teams schedule is made up lottery style ... draw out of the hat, so to speak. It used to be bragging rates over neighbors with overlapping alumni bases and academic standards. It also sets the "floor" as far as maintaining certain minimum standards so you don't have coots not wanting to make their players literate or in the case of smaller schools, not spend money on the program but reap the financial benefit of hosting games.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Bowden
Person
Bobby Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigerpulse#Orange Blooded Lsb#Acc#Vatech Bc#Uofl#Notre Dame#Carolnas#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FSU
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Sports
Related
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I have a feeling that the state of North Carolina...

Is going to screw up the Georgia game for us with this new Delta virus media blitz. We better start pushing to move this game to Clemson or by the time of kickoff, we will be playing in mask in front of no fans. hufferbilly®. Orange Blooded [2073]. TigerPulse: 76%
College Sportssportswar.com

ESPN will let us know how many conferences we need...

Three team New World Order of semi pro college athletics. 3 conferences. -- Backtothetop 07/25/2021 5:01PM. Would not be surprised if there was coordination between the B10, P12 & B12 -- Maroon Baboon 07/25/2021 5:16PM. Wonder if there is coordination between the ACC and the B1G. -- Maroon Baboon 07/25/2021...
College Sportssportswar.com

IMO, we're headed towards a Super Conference. The key is ...

To position ourselves for a spot. Our father's ACC and our ACC is gone. Over half the teams in the ACC will be BS. I don't know how the TV contracts will play out but there will be more realignment in the next decade. The stronger ACC schools need formulate. IMO, UVA and UNC should formulate a plan like Texas and Okie have. We can't stick our heads in the sand. We have to be ready for anything.
College Sportssportswar.com

If ND joins we will need a 16th school for FB to even the divisions. So

Given the very few realistic choices (WVU, UConn, Villanova), who would we add? I could see WVU being picked based on closer proximity and easier travel for non revenue sports, plus it has a stronger overall sports program than either of the other 2 possibilities. All of this academic talk is fine and dandy, but there are no strong academic schools with the other ACC requirements,that we could add, so WVU may just squeeze in.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: We’re beginning to understand why Joseph Stalin had you

I get what your saying, but he's actually improved during his time here. See PFF 2021 pre-season analysis:. Turner was great as a reserve in 2018 and 2019, with a two-year 80.5 PFF grade across 971 snaps. He took on a full-time starting job in his fifth year in 2020 and maintained his admirable play en route to a 79.1 PFF grade. There was one notable improvement: tackling. He missed over 25% of his career attempts prior to 2020 but cut that rate to 6.5% last season.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: What do y'all think of a nine game conference schedule?

Personally, I'm very against it. Here's why. Currently, we play 12 games. Typical, our schedule format is this. 8 conference games. 1 game vs UofSC, 1 game vs a high quality power five opponent (Georgia, ND, Auburn, A&M) and two games vs lesser teams who don't expect a home & home. (Usually one group of five and one FBS school) If we go to a 9 game format, we have to give one of those games up. I don't see Clemson giving up either of the two lesser programs because that's the only way we can guarantee 7 home games every year. And I don't see us giving up SC. So that means no more matchups with teams like Georgia or Texas A&M. Personally I would hate that. But I want to hear your thoughts.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Why would we want W V in our conference ?

70-33 > 27-7 In all seriousness I grew up in WV. Been a fan of the Mountaineers all my life. However after a career in the Marine Corps my family settled down in Anderson. My children attend Clemson so obviously I now support Clemson. I'm see the SEC trying to grow even more down the road. FSU and Clemson would definitely be two targets. If that doesn't happen until further down the road then adding WVU now gives you a good football and basketball program that would make the ACC product a little better on the field immediately. Right now Clemson is doing all the heavy lifting. If the expansion is stopping at 16 for awhile I see it as your best option. Those that think Penn State leaving the Big 10 are delusional IMHO. Don't see that happening.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim on conference realignment: The NCAA says it’s out, so what do we need them for?

Syracuse, N.Y. ― In the wake of Texas and Oklahoma moving from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, what does the future look like for college athletics?. In an interview earlier this week, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said he didn’t expect major changes in the Atlantic Coast Conference or involving Syracuse in the short term. But in the long term, the Hall of Fame coach envisioned a move to super-conferences and a break from the NCAA as possible outcomes.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Anyone who says anywhere but Clemson is lying ..,

Check out the following video discussing the toughest places to play in the ACC including Death Valley, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Read Update ». ... it’s just that simple. Vat and FSU used to be, but no longer. Just remember the gut reading his book as we pummeled...
Pickens, SCtigernet.com

Re: Yeah without you couch burning hillbillies we probably

Wouldn’t have Brent Venables. LOL .... I remember my first beer too. Hillbillies ? You must have never visited the northern parts of Oconee, Pickens, and Spartanburg Counties. Brent Venables is a good coach and even a better man. However the last time he coached against WVU he lost 48-28 in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl. Unless Clemson goes to the SEC WVU brings a good product to the ACC. It would be a much funnier game for your fans than some of the teams you play now.
College Sports247Sports

Top 25 Most Important Trojans for 2021: No. 17

The Top 25 Countdown continues on the offensive side of the ball with a former big-time prospect and emerging wide receiver Bru McCoy. The third-year Trojan is looking at his first full season as a starter. *** Breakdown of Top 25 Most Important USC Players for 2021: Considerations for rankings...
Oregon State247Sports

Alex Forsyth's path to becoming Oregon's starting center anything but direct

Oregon's 2020 season debut against Stanford acted as the first time Alex Forsyth had played center in a football game. Forsyth didn't play the position in high school. He played right tackle while starring at West Linn. A position change to center didn't take place at Oregon right away either — even in practice. While he spent time repping at center during his first few years, guard was the position he played most leading up to the spring of 2020.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan football’s 5 most important new faces

Roman Wilson. Blake Corum. Makari Paige. These are the three guys who contributed major minutes to the Michigan football program in 2020, their first year in college. And every season, fans get to see more and more new players begin to make a name for themselves. With a couple transfer...
NFLtigernet.com

Re: If things are moving to 4 super conferences then why would

Money talks. Bowl games are becoming(have been) irrelevant. Bowl games used to mean something, but just about any time you watch them now, there is absolutely noone in the stands. Playoffs bring freshness to the concept and another way of getting more people interested. I would imagine with the new NIL options, its only gonna get worse. Someone I was reading was talking about streaming services getting into the college football business. All ends up being the mighty dollar. If the college concept continues to follow the NFL, super groups wont matter. They'll all be broken back down again into managable groups in another few decades.
SoccerShropshire Star

LETTER: Do we need to rethink the way we play football?

A reader discusses kicking technique on the football pitch. This letter is not an indictment on any one individual but my general observation on what is happening generally. I see these kicks being taken with the instep (not my way I may say). Again my own opinion I feel there...
College Sportschatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: 3 freshmen who will have an immediate impact

Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) While all of the focus may be on the Texas A&M Football team’s 2022 class, the Aggies have an even more impressive class full of incoming freshmen for the 2021 season. This class is ranked as 247Sports Composite’s 8th-ranked class nationally and 4th-ranked in the SEC. There are 21 enrollees excluding Shadrach Banks, who already entered the transfer portal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy