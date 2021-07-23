Re: Why do we even need the conference system ?

70-33 > 27-7 In all seriousness I grew up in WV. Been a fan of the Mountaineers all my life. However after a career in the Marine Corps my family settled down in Anderson. My children attend Clemson so obviously I now support Clemson. I'm see the SEC trying to grow even more down the road. FSU and Clemson would definitely be two targets. If that doesn't happen until further down the road then adding WVU now gives you a good football and basketball program that would make the ACC product a little better on the field immediately. Right now Clemson is doing all the heavy lifting. If the expansion is stopping at 16 for awhile I see it as your best option. Those that think Penn State leaving the Big 10 are delusional IMHO. Don't see that happening.