NFL Draft Profile: Kyu Blu Kelly, Cornerback, Stanford Cardinal

Pos: CB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 186

DOB: 5/22/_

Eligible: 2022

Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman High School

Kyu Blu Kelly

Stanford Cardinal

Pros:

Bogan: Long and slender built cornerback with excellent arm length. A smooth athlete who moves with the fluidity of a sub-six-foot corner. Very good footwork at the line of scrimmage in press coverage showing the ability to stay square and mirror releases consistently before using his length to stab. An easy mover who can flip his hips on a lateral plane to stay in the hips of receivers at the top of routes, showing excellent eye discipline to read the receiver’s tempo and hips. Good short-area quickness out of his pedal when breaking downhill, showing impressive quickness for a long-limbed corner. When his eyes are in the right place, he shows a good feel for spacing in zone coverage. Has the foot speed to recover when he gets out of phase and the length to compete at the catch point even when he is a step behind the receiver. Subscribe for full article