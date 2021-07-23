Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 10 days ago

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 203

DOB: 4/20/99

Eligible: 2022

Pittsburgh, PA

Gateway High School

Jaquan Brisker

Penn State Nittany Lions

Pros:

Pulido: Brisker is an excellent run defending safety. He reads developing plays well and shoots gaps quickly. Has straight-line speed to fill the hole fast. He recognizes plays quickly and has a ton of feel for the game. He is an above-average tackler as well and uses his whole body. He gets low on tackles and drives through runners. In the pass game, he also has good recognition. He also has solid abilities to attack the ball. When involved in the play he gets deflections and interceptions with ease. Subscribe for full article

Comments / 0

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
190
Followers
879
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Nittany Lions#Nfl Draft#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees drops truth bomb on potential NFL return

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees called it a career after the 2020 NFL season. But, of course, that never stops people from wondering whether or not a player will wind up deciding to return. However, it looks like Brees is actually done for good and won’t be returning if...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts get devastating Carson Wentz injury news during first week of camp

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for Carson Wentz, some fans were against the idea considering he was borderline unplayable for the Eagles last season. Having said that, we also had a three-year sample size of Wentz being one of the best playmaking quarterbacks in the entire NFL. After all, he took the Eagles to the playoffs in 2019 with a makeshift offensive line and a receiving corps made up of practice squad regulars.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Ali Gaye, Defensive End, LSU Tigers

Leinweber: A defensive end with great size and length, Gaye certainly looks the part. He plays hard, running down ball carriers to the sideline and staying active to get late pass rush wins. When he extends, he takes advantage of smaller blockers, pulling them. Gaye wins the C gap on the perimeter when he keeps his pads low. He gets his long arms into throwing lanes. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Matt Corral, Quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels

Leinweber: Possessing very good underneath accuracy, Corral is able to get the ball to tightly covered receivers. He is a capable off-platform thrower, getting rid of the football under pressure and improvising successfully. His elusiveness and agility in the pocket makes him tough to sack and allows him to extend plays. Corral is a good athlete who can take off and scramble. He sets up quickly and has the vision to find targets on the move. Corral is willing to exploit one on one matchups on the perimeter by placing the ball to the back shoulder. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Mike Jones Jr., Linebacker, LSU Tigers

Leinweber: Displayed his versatility at Clemson, lining up as an overhang defender, WILL and even as a deep safety. Jones is a very good athlete, showing his speed to get sideline to sideline when he trusts his eyes and carrying opponents vertically. He is very quick laterally, avoiding blockers. Timing his blitz excellently, he often takes the first step right before the snap. Jones possesses the length and effort required to extend and get off blocks in space. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kaleb Eleby, Quarterback, Western Michigan Broncos

Ezring: The 2020 COVID-affected football season posed problems to college athletes around the country. That said, Kaleb Eleby thrived in the face of that adversity. A breakout star last year, the Western Michigan signal-caller was productive but efficient. The intriguing passer boasts a thick, well-built frame. Eleby has shown he can work through route concepts and basic progressions. He plays with anticipation to attack windows and hit his receivers on their breaks. What’s more, he checks down when necessary. Additionally, Eleby has sufficient arm strength to attack the short and intermediate levels. He zips passes into tight windows over the middle. Similarly, he can push the ball downfield on deep shots. Moreover, the Broncos’ star exhibits a natural feel for touch. He regularly layers the ball between levels of the defense. Likewise, Eleby displays impressive accuracy and the ability to lead his receivers on short, intermediate and deep passes. When throwing on-platform, Broncos’ passer steps into his passes and transfers his weight properly. That said, the Western Michigan product is reliable throwing off of an unstable base. With the ball, Eleby has sufficient movement skills to escape the pocket. He generally keeps his eyes downfield while scrambling to find passing lanes. As a ballcarrier, the Missouri native flashes craftiness to compensate for limited agility; he also finishes his runs with power. Subscribe for full article.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State Buckeyes

Lamattina: Extremely good athlete at the position and good size to operate. Very quick off the line both as a run blocker and pass blocker. Has an elite first step and is definitely a special trait within his game. He has a lot of length and can extend his arms out as he wants, combining with his upper body strength. Very solid run blocker because of his athleticism, strength and length that makes that part of the game come fairly natural to him. Strong leg drive when he is blocking on the move in space. Showed a lot of promise as a pass blocker because of the quick get-off and ability to get into his set faster than the edge rusher. Subscribe for full article.

Comments / 0

Community Policy