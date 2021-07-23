NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

Ezring: The 2020 COVID-affected football season posed problems to college athletes around the country. That said, Kaleb Eleby thrived in the face of that adversity. A breakout star last year, the Western Michigan signal-caller was productive but efficient. The intriguing passer boasts a thick, well-built frame. Eleby has shown he can work through route concepts and basic progressions. He plays with anticipation to attack windows and hit his receivers on their breaks. What’s more, he checks down when necessary. Additionally, Eleby has sufficient arm strength to attack the short and intermediate levels. He zips passes into tight windows over the middle. Similarly, he can push the ball downfield on deep shots. Moreover, the Broncos’ star exhibits a natural feel for touch. He regularly layers the ball between levels of the defense. Likewise, Eleby displays impressive accuracy and the ability to lead his receivers on short, intermediate and deep passes. When throwing on-platform, Broncos’ passer steps into his passes and transfers his weight properly. That said, the Western Michigan product is reliable throwing off of an unstable base. With the ball, Eleby has sufficient movement skills to escape the pocket. He generally keeps his eyes downfield while scrambling to find passing lanes. As a ballcarrier, the Missouri native flashes craftiness to compensate for limited agility; he also finishes his runs with power. Subscribe for full article.