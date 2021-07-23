NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions
Pos: DS
Ht: 6010
Wt: 203
DOB: 4/20/99
Eligible: 2022
Pittsburgh, PA
Gateway High School
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State Nittany Lions
Pros:
Pulido: Brisker is an excellent run defending safety. He reads developing plays well and shoots gaps quickly. Has straight-line speed to fill the hole fast. He recognizes plays quickly and has a ton of feel for the game. He is an above-average tackler as well and uses his whole body. He gets low on tackles and drives through runners. In the pass game, he also has good recognition. He also has solid abilities to attack the ball. When involved in the play he gets deflections and interceptions with ease.
