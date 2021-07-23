Cancel
Russia raises key rate to 6.5% in sharpest move since 2014

By Reuters
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia's central bank increased its key interest rate to 6.5% on Friday to curb stubbornly high inflation and indicated that further rate increases were possible even after the 100 basis point hike, its sharpest since late 2014. The decision to raise the rate from 5.5% was in line with the...

