NFL Draft Profile: Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College Eagles

Pos: OG

Ht: 6030

Wt: 335

DOB: 11/18/99

Eligible: 2022

Bowie, MD

Riverdale Baptist High School

Zion Johnson

Boston College Eagles

Pros:

Borowsky: The first thing that stands out on Johnson's film is how good he is in the run game. Johnson can get to the 2nd level with ease and can identify and latch onto defenders. Few players have the understanding Johnson does when moving to the 2nd level, which is why he is rarely out of position. As a run blocker, Johnson does an excellent job getting inside of defenders' chests and driving them backward. He is able to anchor down and use his lower body strength to move defensive linemen off their spot. There were several really good finishes on Johnson's film. He has the talent in the run game to put defenders in the ground. Because of his high-end athleticism, Johnson also does an outstanding job when it comes to redirecting defenders. He is very loose and flexible, which allows him to change the direction of defenders and move them out of the picture. In pass protection, Johnson's overall foot quickness and agility are impressive. His agility is on full display in the run game as well. Subscribe for full article