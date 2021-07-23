Cancel
Oil set to end week steady as three-day rally recoups rout

By Grant Smith and Saket Sundria
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil was set to end the week roughly where it started, having recouped most of a rout on Monday with three days of gains driven by signs of recovering demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were steady near $72 a barrel of Friday after rallying about 8% in the past three sessions. Crude plunged on Monday as fears over the delta coronavirus variant’s spread triggered a selloff across financial assets. But prices have since rebounded on expectations that the oil demand recovery hasn’t been derailed, and will soon strain global inventories.

Related
Trafficinvesting.com

America’s Oil Demand Is Roaring Back Faster Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil consumption is rushing back much faster from the pandemic slump than first predicted as Americans are hitting the road, unleashing a burst of pent-up travel demand. Consumption is so strong that the federal Energy Information Administration on Friday pegged May’s demand for U.S. oil products at...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Rose and Completed Fourth Consecutive Monthly Gain on Friday

Oil Prices finished up for the week ending July 30, 2021 and concluded a run of four consecutive positive months. Oil posted its fourth straight monthly gain as steady demand and tight supplies calmed concerns that a new wave of Covid-19 infections would cripple energy consumption. Futures in New York...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Continus to See Upward Pressure

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially pulled back during the week but found the $70 level to be supportive enough to turn things around and show signs of life again. By the end of the week, we have turned around completely to threaten the $74 level. After forming that massive hammer during last week, it is obvious that the buyers are stepping into pick this market up and as selling is all but impossible. (In fact, I would not be a seller until we break down through that hammer.) Because of this, I think it is only a matter of time before we break above the recent highs and go looking towards the $80 level as demand will continue to outstrip supply in the foreseeable future.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil climbs, notches fourth monthly gain on growing demand

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday, with global benchmark Brent posting a fourth monthly gain, with demand growing faster than supply and vaccinations expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the world. Brent crude futures for September , which...
TrafficPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Now the Time to Buy Oil Stocks?

Oil stocks are largely out of favor on Wall Street. Does that mean there's an opportunity to buy on the cheap, or are they cheap for a reason?. Clean energy is rising as the go-to source for powering the world. But it isn't there yet, which means that oil is still an important part of the global energy supply. What are investors to do with this long-term-versus-short-term dilemma? Here are some things to consider before you make the decision to buy or avoid oil stocks.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down Over Disappointing Chinese Data, Increased OPEC+ Oil Output

Investing.com – Oil was down Monday morning in Asia, as concerns over a slowing economic recovery in China, the second-largest oil consumer globally, clouded the fuel demand outlook. Investors were also looking ahead to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) increasing its oil output. Brent oil...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

LONDON – Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China’s economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world’s second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 87 cents, or 1.15%, to...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil slumps 4% on concerns over demand and OPEC supply boost

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled about 4% on Monday as weak economic data from China and the United States, the world's top oil consumers, and higher crude output from OPEC producers stoked fears of weakness in oil demand and oversupply. Brent crude oil futures slid by $2.65, or 3.5%,...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Opens Week Steady as Traders Weigh Demand, Iranian Tensions

(Bloomberg) -- Oil opened the week little changed after a run of four monthly gains on signs that rising vaccine-aided demand was draining stockpiles, offsetting the risk posed by the spread of the delta virus variant. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.2% in early Asian trading, after climbing 2.6% last week....
Energy Industryeia.gov

OPEC+ agrees to crude oil production increases, but Brent crude oil prices remain high

Source: Graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Bloomberg. On July 18, OPEC+, which includes most members of OPEC and several non-OPEC members (including Russia), agreed to increase monthly crude oil production starting in August 2021. On July 19, after the new OPEC+ agreement was made public, the price of Brent crude oil fell 7% from the previous day to $69 per barrel (b). Since then, the price of Brent crude oil has been rising, reaching $76/b on July 30.
Energy Industryfuturesmag.com

Oil Prices Are Pulling Back

Oil prices are pulling back a bit this Monday morning on questions about an appropriate response to the alleged drone attack on an Israeli ship by Iran and the appropriate response to the delta variant of the covid 19 virus. The Wall Street Journal reported that ”the U.S. joined the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wall Street set to open higher; oil hit by China demand concerns

LONDON (Reuters) -European shares rose and U.S. stock index futures pointed to a stronger open for Wall Street on Monday with risk appetite boosted by a U.S. infrastructure bill, though oil prices were hit by concerns about Chinese demand. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries,...

