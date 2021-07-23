Oil set to end week steady as three-day rally recoups rout
Oil was set to end the week roughly where it started, having recouped most of a rout on Monday with three days of gains driven by signs of recovering demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were steady near $72 a barrel of Friday after rallying about 8% in the past three sessions. Crude plunged on Monday as fears over the delta coronavirus variant’s spread triggered a selloff across financial assets. But prices have since rebounded on expectations that the oil demand recovery hasn’t been derailed, and will soon strain global inventories.www.houstonchronicle.com
