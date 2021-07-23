With COVID surging, vaccinated must stay alert for symptoms
Breakthrough COVID, it’s a rare thing but it can happen. It happened to me last week. Breakthrough COVID is when someone who has been fully vaccinated winds up getting COVID-19. It’s a rare thing, but cases of it are being reported across the country. When someone gets breakthrough COVID, it’s unlikely they will get anything but minor symptoms, but they could pass it on to someone else, leading to a serious case of the disease.www.threeriverspublishing.com
Comments / 0