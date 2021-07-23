Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crawford County, MO

With COVID surging, vaccinated must stay alert for symptoms

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 10 days ago

Breakthrough COVID, it’s a rare thing but it can happen. It happened to me last week. Breakthrough COVID is when someone who has been fully vaccinated winds up getting COVID-19. It’s a rare thing, but cases of it are being reported across the country. When someone gets breakthrough COVID, it’s unlikely they will get anything but minor symptoms, but they could pass it on to someone else, leading to a serious case of the disease.

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Vaccinations#Statistics#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program amid Taliban violence

The Biden administration on Monday said it is expanding eligibility for at-risk Afghans looking to come to the United States as refugees, citing increased Taliban violence. Afghans who work or worked for a U.S. government-funded program in Afghanistan or who are current or former employees of U.S.-based media organizations on nongovernmental organizations will now be able to apply through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to permanently resettle in the U.S.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy