One of the largest byproducts of the pandemic has been the global surge of e-commerce. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have been forced to pivot to keep up with constantly shifting regulations and customer needs due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and many have expanded into new, international markets for the first time. As we see a general decline in COVID-19 cases in the United States and beyond, imports are surging. That trend is expected to continue throughout the summer. However, supply chain disruptions experienced over the past year will persist. In addition to backed-up ports, among other things, recent studies show that international payments are a challenge businesses can’t seem to shake and it’s affecting overseas operations.