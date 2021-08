London [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Global container port congestion has increased port operators' costs and put pressure on their margins, Fitch Ratings has said. However, the operators' performance has been supported by the strong rebound in volumes in 2H20 and 2021. "We expect bottlenecks to be resolved by 2022, although some supply chain changes could be permanent."Fitch said demand for container transportation and trade volumes recovered sharply in 2H20 and continued to grow in 1H21 supported by increased consumption of goods, after a contraction in 1H20 when lockdowns peaked.